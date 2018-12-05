

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One woman is dead after she was struck by a bus in Brampton this morning, police confirm.

The incident occurred near Queen Street and Kennedy Road at around 6:45 a.m.

According to police, the woman was crossing Queen Street when she was struck by a transit bus. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The age of the deceased has not been released but police say the victim is an adult.

The area is expected to be closed to traffic for several hours for the police investigation.

"We do have our major collision bureau that is on scene that will be conducting the investigation into why this occurred and will have some further information a little bit later on," Const. Heather Cannon told CP24 on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Const. Iryna Yashnyk said police would like to hear from anyone with dash camera footage of the area.

"We are asking any witnesses to come forward and speak with police," she added.

This marks the fourth fatal pedestrian-involved collision in the GTA in the past 24 hours.

Another pedestrian was struck in Peel Region on Wednesday morning near Dixie Road and Shawson Drive in Mississauga. The victim, police say, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the vehicle involved did not remain at the scene.