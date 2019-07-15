

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police say a woman has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Aurora Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of George and Wellington streets sometime before 4:40 p.m.

According to York Regional Police, when officers arrived at the scene they found a female pedestrian suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

A few hours later, police said the woman had succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, police said.

Roads in the area were closed while police investigate the incident.