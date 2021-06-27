Advertisement
Pedestrian dead in collision on QEW in Burlington: OPP
Published Sunday, June 27, 2021 11:34PM EDT
OPP cruiser
One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Burlington Sunday night.
The Ontario Provincial Police said the collision happened just after 10 p.m. on the Toronto-bound lanes of the highway near North Shore Boulevard.
“The investigation is ongoing. I expect the highway will remain closed for several hours while the work is being done,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.
All Toronto-bound traffic is being diverted onto Eastport Drive.