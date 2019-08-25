Pedestrian dead after struck by car in Scarborough
Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, August 25, 2019 9:11PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 25, 2019 10:46PM EDT
A pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.
Emergency crews were called around 8:40 p.m. in the area of Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue for reports of a collision.
Toronto paramedics say a person was pronounced dead the scene.
Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene.
Eastbound Kingston Road is closed at Morningside Avenue.
According to Toronto police data, as of Aug. 21, 19 pedestrians have been killed so far this year.