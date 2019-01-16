

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a dump truck that fled from the scene in Lawrence Heights.

The crash happened at the Lawrence and Marlee avenues intersection shortly before 2 p.m.

According to police, the truck left the scene after colliding with the male.

Paramedics arrived on scene and performed CPR on the victim before rushing him to hospital via emergency run. He died of his injuries a short time later.

Police described the crash as “very, very bad.”

“It’s an active investigation,” Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 via phone. “We have officers on the scene that are trying to locate the truck or any witnesses.”

One witness in the area told CP24 that the driver “had to have known” they hit the man.

“There was a man crossing the street, a dump truck came off the Allen expressway and turned onto Lawrence and ran him over, completely. It was really bad… Then they just drove away,” the witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

“He had to have known. It was a stop he was coming around, it wasn’t like he was speeding down and didn’t notice. In my opinion, he had to have known.”

Hopkinson said it’s too early to tell what the truck driver did or did not know.

“We’re talking about a fairly large truck,” he said.

“I’ve seen this before and I have investigated collisions where the driver just didn’t know. That’s part of the investigation and that’ll be borne out by the investigator once they have completed looking over their evidence.”

The intersection has been closed while police commence an investigation.

More to come…