Pedestrian dead after collision near Durham College
Emergency crews respond to reports of a pedestrian struck near Simcoe Street and Conlin Road on Nov. 14, 2018. (Colin Williamson)
CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 4:50PM EST
A pedestrian has been pronounced dead after a collision near Durham College in Oshawa.
The incident occurred 4:15 p.m. near Simcoe Street and Conlin Road.
The age and gender of the victim have not been released.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.