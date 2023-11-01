Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga Wednesday morning, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Lakeshore Road East and Orchard Road at 7:18 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene following the collision.

No other information has been released by police at this time.

Road closures are in effect in both directions of Lakeshore Road from Haig Boulevard to Dixie Road.

Police are asking motorists to use alternate routes.