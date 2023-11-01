TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

    Peel police are on scene in Mississauga, Ont. after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Nov. 1, 2023. Peel police are on scene in Mississauga, Ont. after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Nov. 1, 2023.

    A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga Wednesday morning, police say.

    Emergency crews were called to the area of Lakeshore Road East and Orchard Road at 7:18 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

    Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The vehicle involved remained at the scene following the collision.

    No other information has been released by police at this time.

    Road closures are in effect in both directions of Lakeshore Road from Haig Boulevard to Dixie Road.

    Police are asking motorists to use alternate routes.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News