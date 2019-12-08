Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Clarington
CTV News Toronto Published Sunday, December 8, 2019 8:17PM EST Last Updated Sunday, December 8, 2019 9:41PM EST
Durham police are investigating a fatal collision in Clarington on Sunday evening.
TORONTO -- A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the east end of Clarington, Durham police say.
It happened in the area of Highway 2 and Brownsville Road North.
Police have closed the highway between Golf Course Road and Brownsville Road for investigation.
More to come.