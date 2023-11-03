TORONTO
Toronto

Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Brampton plaza parking lot: police

Police tape is shown at the scene of a fatal collision investigation in a Brampton parking lot on Friday. Police tape is shown at the scene of a fatal collision investigation in a Brampton parking lot on Friday.

A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in a Brampton plaza parking lot on Friday afternoon.

It happened near Main Street and Nanwood Drive at around 1:30 p.m.

Police say that the driver remained on scene.

At this point no further details have been released about the circumstances leading up to the incident.

