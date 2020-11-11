Advertisement
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Brampton.
Published Wednesday, November 11, 2020 10:29PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, November 11, 2020 10:35PM EST
Peel police are investigating a collision in Brampton.
TORONTO -- A male pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton Wednesday evening.
Peel police were called to the area of Queen Street East and James Street, west of Main Street North, shortly before 9:30 p.m. for a collision.
Police said an elderly man was hit by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.
The intersection is closed while police investigate.
More to come.