Pedestrian dead after being struck by a vehicle in Halton
The Canadian Press Published Wednesday, January 5, 2022 7:45AM EST
A Halton Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Twitter/Halton Regional Police)
Halton Regional Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Burlington, Ont.
Officers were called to Lakeshore Road near Goodram Road at around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.
A 66-year-old man was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries.
Police say the driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with the investigation.
The Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken control of the case.
Any witnesses are asked to contact police.
