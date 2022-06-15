Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run in Mississauga

A hit-and-run in Mississauga Wednesday night left a male pedestrian seriously injured, Peel police say.

It happened in the area of Lakeshore Road East and Hampton Crescent, west of Cawthra Road, around 9:15 p.m.

Police said the driver of a vehicle hit the pedestrian and fled the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to a trauma centre with critical injuries, police said.

No vehicle description has been released.