Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by driver of vehicle in North York

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in North York on Saturday morning.

The collision happened at Finch Avenue East and Willowdale Avenue at around 8:30 a.m.

Police said that a 29-year-old man operating a 2022 Mercedes Sprinter Van was travelling southbound on Willowdale Avenue when he made a left hand turn eastbound on Finch Avenue East.

At the same time, a 78-year-old man crossing from the southeast corner to the northeast corner on Willowdale Avenue was hit by the turning motorist.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver remained at the scene.

Finch Avenue eastbound was closed Willowdale.

Traffic Services is investigating.

Police are asking local residents, business, and drivers, who may have security or dashcam footage of the area or incident, to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.