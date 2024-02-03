TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by driver of vehicle in North York

    Toronto police
    Share

    A pedestrian was rushed to hospital after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in North York on Saturday morning.

    The collision happened at Finch Avenue East and Willowdale Avenue at around 8:30 a.m.

    Police said that a 29-year-old man operating a 2022 Mercedes Sprinter Van was travelling southbound on Willowdale Avenue when he made a left hand turn eastbound on Finch Avenue East.

    At the same time, a 78-year-old man crossing from the southeast corner to the northeast corner on Willowdale Avenue was hit by the turning motorist.

    The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

    The driver remained at the scene.

    Finch Avenue eastbound was closed Willowdale.

    Traffic Services is investigating.

    Police are asking local residents, business, and drivers, who may have security or dashcam footage of the area or incident, to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AI brings deepfake pornography to the masses, as Canadian laws play catch-up

    Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News