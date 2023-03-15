Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by motorist in Etobicoke Tuesday night

A pedestrian is fighting for their life in hospital after being struck by a driver Tuesday night in Etobicoke.

The crash happened in the Rexdale area, on northbound Islington Avenue at Irwin Road, which is north of Elmhurst Drive and south of Albion Road.

Toronto police said they were called to the scene at 8:24 p.m.

The driver remained on hand.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Their condition is now listed as life-threatening, police said in a tweet posted early Wednesday morning.

Northbound Islington Avenue was closed for several hours at Irwin Road, but has since reopened.

More to come. This is a developing story.