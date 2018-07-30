Pedestrian critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in North York
The scene of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at Steeles Avenue and Yonge Street on July 30, 2018.
CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, July 30, 2018 6:39PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 30, 2018 7:12PM EDT
A man has been transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after being struck at Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue.
Police say they responded to reports of a pedestrian struck in North York around 6 p.m. Monday.
Paramedics say a man in his 40s was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
The vehicle involved in the collision stayed on scene.
The eastbound lanes of Steeles Avenue at Hilda Avenue were closed but have since reopened.