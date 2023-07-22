Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by driver in Oshawa
A pedestrian was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver in Oshawa early Saturday morning.
Durham Regional Police Services (DRPS) said at about 1:35 p.m. officers were called to the area of Simcoe Street North, north of Howden Road, for a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.
Police said a 27-year-old man was walking southbound on the east side of the road when he was struck by the driver of a northbound Dodge Ram pick-up truck.
The victim was transported by ORNGE to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital in critical condition, DRPS said.
Police said the driver remained on scene and is “cooperating fully with the investigation.”
Members of the DRPS’s Collision Investigation Unit attended the scene to conduct an investigation. Roads in the area were closed for several hours while evidence was collected, they said.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Ashfield of the Traffic Services Branch at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5262, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.
