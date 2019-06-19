

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





CTV News Toronto has learned that a cabinet shuffle is set to take place Thursday morning.

Rumours of a cabinet shuffle started to circulate earlier this month after Progressive Conservative insiders told CTV News Toronto that Ford was planning to promote ministers who performed well and break up ministries to decrease workload on other ministers.

This will be Ford’s second cabinet shuffle since he was elected a year ago. Last November the Premier was forced to shuffle the candidate after his then-Economic Development Minister Jim Wilson was accused of sexual misconduct.

The Legislature is currently adjourned for summer break.

More to come.