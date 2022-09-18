Paused transit service and a moment of silence: How the GTA will observe the Queen's funeral on Monday
On Monday, Sept. 19, the world will be saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.
The longest-serving monarch in British history died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle. A state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey for the Queen, which is expected to be thousands of guests, including Canadian dignitaries led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The Queen will be interred at Windsor Castle with her late husband, Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh.
In Canada, Sept. 19 has been designated National Day of Mourning to honour the monarch who was the country's head of state for 70 years. While it is not a statutory holiday in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford encouraged residents to reflect on the life of the Queen, specifically urging them to observe a moment of silence at 1 p.m. on Monday.
Several municipalities in the Greater Toronto Area have made plans to commemorate the Queen's funeral on Monday.
TORONTO
The city says its officials and staff will observe a moment of silence at 1 p.m. in the city hall's Peace Garden, which was dedicated by the Queen during her 1984 visit.
Also, beginning at 1 p.m., the bell at Old City Hall tower will toll 96 times, once per minute.
Meanwhile, TTC vehicles and the city's ferries will pause for 96 seconds in honour of the Queen. In addition, the city says its ferries will sound their horns at the start and end of the tribute.
As part of the National Illumination Tribute Initiative, the Toronto sign in Nathan Phillips Square and the Princes' Gates at Exhibition Place have been lit in royal blue since the Queen's death and will continue to be illuminated in that colour until Sept. 19.
Residents who want to send condolences can sign a book of condolences online or in-person at the city hall and civic centres until the end of the day on Sept. 19.
MISSISSAUGA
There will be large media screens set up at Celebration Square which will stream the funeral of the Queen starting at 6 a.m.
City operations, including MiWay buses, will pause for 96 seconds at 1 p.m. and observe a moment of silence. The Civic Centre clock tower will also be dimmed on Monday evening.
For Mississauga residents who want to send messages, a book of condolences will continue to be available at the Mississauga Civic Centre until 9 p.m. Monday.
BRAMPTON
The city is hosting a community candlelight vigil at the steps of City Hall in Ken Whillans Square at 8 p.m. on Sunday.
On the day of the funeral, the city will broadcast the funeral in Garden Square beginning at 6 a.m. As well, Brampton Transit vehicles will observe a moment of silence at 1 p.m. for 96 seconds to pay tribute to the Queen.
The local branches of the Royal Canadian Legion will be holding a service of remembrance at 10:55 a.m.
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 15 will host the ceremony at the Memorial Square Cenotaph in Ken Whillans Square, while the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 609 will do it at their office in Bramalea.
Residents who wish to pay their respects are still invited to sign a book of condolences in the city hall atrium or online.
PICKERING
The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 606 will hold a ceremony in honour of the Queen the day before her funeral. The legion will lay a wreath for the monarch at the cenotaph in the Pickering city hall courtyard.
The ceremony will include a parade which will begin at Chestnut Hill Developments Recreation Complex and make its way to the cenotaph through Esplanade Park. The ceremony is set to start at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday.
The city says most of its facilities will be closed on Monday, excluding the library and the Chestnut Hill Developments Recreation Complex. The city adds the main television in the complex's lobby will show the Queen's funeral.
City Hall will continue to be lit in blue until the end of the funeral.
BURLINGTON
The City of Burlington says there will be a public viewing of the Queen's funeral on Monday hosted by the Burlington Performing Arts Centre. Doors will open at 5 a.m.
Residents coming to the centre are encouraged to sign a book of condolences.
The city says it is observing Sept. 19 as a one-time holiday in honour of Queen Elizabeth II. City Hall and other non-essential city services will be closed on Monday. Click here to see a list of what services are impacted.
OTHER MUNICIPALITIES
• In Oakville, the city says Oakville Transit buses will pause for 96 seconds to pay tribute to the Queen. It adds that it will notify residents through its social channels about Britain’s nationwide moment of silence (approximately 3 p.m. ET Sunday) and the province’s 1 p.m. moment of silence on Monday for anyone who wishes to participate. Oakville's town hall will be lit royal blue until sunset on Monday in honour of the Queen.
• City of Markham staff can observe a moment of silence at 1 p.m. The city says a book of condolences is available to the public online and at Markham Civic Centre on Monday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
WHERE ELSE CAN YOU WATCH
CP24 and CP24.com will have full coverage of the funeral beginning at 4 a.m. Monday. CTV News chief anchor and senior editor Omar Sachedina will lead the coverage live from London.
Sachedina will be joined by a roster of correspondents, including CP24 Breakfast anchor Nick Dixon.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen's 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin
All eight of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects.
Canadian dollar falls to lowest level in nearly 2 years amid possible global recession
The value of the Canadian dollar fell to its lowest point in nearly two years this week, adding further pressure on Canadians already squeezed by high inflation and the possibility of a global recession.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Queen's lying-in-state, meets King Charles III
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to view Queen Elizabeth's casket and met with King Charles III in London on Saturday, as people from around the world gather ahead of the queen's funeral.
Prince Harry wears military uniform for vigil at Queen's coffin
Prince Harry wore military uniform to a vigil at Westminster Hall on Saturday night alongside the other grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II, after he was given special permission to do so.
Trudeau and ministers to attend next week's 77th Session of the UN General Assembly
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to New York next week to attend the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly from Sept. 20-22.
Canadians honour Terry Fox's memory as in-person runs return this year
Across Canada, the annual Terry Fox Run is returning to in-person events this year after taking place virtually for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Russia's Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount
Western defence officials and analysts on Saturday said they believed the Russian forces were setting up a new defensive line in Ukraine's northeast after Kyiv's troops broke through the previous one and tried to press their advances further into the east.
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its side
An honour guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine's side in the war with her native country.
Puerto Rico girds for possible hurricane as Tropical Storm Fiona nears
Tropical Storm Fiona headed for Puerto Rico on Saturday, with forecasters warning it likely would grow into a hurricane before hitting on Sunday with extremely heavy rains with the potential to cause landslides, severe flooding and power outages.
Montreal
-
Atikamekw community doesn't want to solve problems 'on the ground': Legault
François Legault is still convinced that "the situation has improved a lot at the Joliette hospital" since the death of Atikamekw mother Joyce Echaquan.
-
Quebec election: 880 candidates in the running for Oct. 3 election
Quebec party leaders are fanned out across the province on Day 22 of the election campaign. Elections Quebec says a total of 880 candidates are running in the Oct. 3 election, down from 940 in 2018.
-
Dental hygienists go mobile, give oral care to migrant workers and Ukrainian refugees
A church basement was transformed into a make-shift dentist's office on Saturday, as dental hygienists are raising awareness about the services they can provide, increasing access to oral care.
London
-
Train collision near Western Fair briefly sparks emergency perimeter
Some tense moments in London today, as two train cars collided. The incident occurred just east of the CN crossing at Egerton Street and prompted a significant emergency response.
-
Volunteers pull massive haul of garbage from Thames River banks
Mattresses, broken bicycles, garbage, needles and even a makeshift toilet, were pulled from the banks of the Thames River at Richard B. Harrison Park in London, Ont. The volunteer team at Antler River Rally (ARR) held its monthly cleanup Saturday and pulled dozens of bags of trash.
-
'I’m here for the fans': TV and Movie actors visit London Comic Con
A long line of fans waited for their chance to get a photo and autograph from ‘The Walking Dead’ and voice actor Khary Payton at London Comic Con.
Kitchener
-
Fatal crash shuts down rural road in Perth County
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash west of Listowel.
-
'I know I want to be a firefighter': Camp to recruit more female firefighters held in Brantford
Brantford Fire Services is working to get more women into the profession of fighting fires.
-
'It's a win-win situation': Laurier students prepare to foster pets to help local humane societies
A new partnership between local humane societies and Wilfrid Laurier University is providing animals with a temporary, loving home as they await adoption.
Northern Ontario
-
Cinefest Sudbury opens with gala film shot in Ontario
Saturday marked the opening of the 34th annual Cinefest Sudbury International Film Festival featuring a film shot in an unconventional way in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Canadian dollar falls to lowest level in nearly 2 years amid possible global recession
The value of the Canadian dollar fell to its lowest point in nearly two years this week, adding further pressure on Canadians already squeezed by high inflation and the possibility of a global recession.
-
Canadians honour Terry Fox's memory as in-person runs return this year
Across Canada, the annual Terry Fox Run is returning to in-person events this year after taking place virtually for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ottawa
-
18-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in connection to triple stabbing at Ottawa mall
The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man in a stabbing outside the St. Laurent Centre on Friday afternoon. Two other men suffered non-life threatening injuries.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | This historic eastern Ontario jailhouse is on the market for $495,000
The Perth Gaol on Beckwith Street in Perth, Ont. is for sale, with an asking price of $495,000.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Suggested fall reads from the Editor-in-Chief of Ottawa at Home magazine
Ottawa at Home editor-in-chief Mary Taggart shares her selections of books to read this fall.
Windsor
-
Windsor mom speaks out after her teen boy and friend assaulted
Laura Maxwell doesn’t wish any parent to have to see their child badly beaten like she did. 'He didn't deserve this. Nobody does,' she told CTV News.
-
An inaugural event helping unsuspecting, expecting mothers
The Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Foundation launched a new 5k walk, run or flutter event Saturday to help create awareness for one of their newer programs.
-
Skunk sightings on the rise, as LaSalle dog gets sprayed twice in one week
One of LaSalle's cutest residents has found himself in a stinky situation after his owner says he was sprayed by a skunk twice in one week. While that may sound like a rarity, a pest control company says the number of skunk-related calls coming in haven risen to levels they have not seen in previous years.
Barrie
-
Portion of Highway 12 could be closed for 24 hours with thousands left in the dark: OPP
A portion of Highway 12 could be closed for 24 hours due to downed hydro lines in Tay Township, according to police.
-
Innisfil gives electric transit options the green light
With the population expected to double in the next thirty years, the town of Innisfil is exploring the future of transit.
-
Hockey equipment drive seeks to get Indigenous youth out on the ice
A local hockey association held an equipment drive on Saturday so Indigenous youth can lace up their skates this winter.
Atlantic
-
Police identify human remains found in N.B. as female; cause of death investigated
Police say early investigations have identified human remains found in Long Wharf, N.B., as female.
-
ACORN, allies calling for landlord licensing system
Several people gathered in Dartmouth on Saturday with large signs and bright red t-shirts, calling on the Halifax Regional Municipality to implement a landlord licensing system, something advocates believe will improve property standards.
-
Double dose of labour unrest in Sydney
The fall semester has only just begun but faculty at Cape Breton University have already given the greenlight to a strike mandate.
Calgary
-
Community project outfits affordable housing units with artwork
Calgary's first ever vacant-office-to-affordable-housing project is almost complete, and it's looking a lot brighter thanks to some new projects.
-
Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in overtime, James Butler scores 2 TDs
James Butler scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, including one in overtime, for the B.C. Lions in a 31-29 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.
-
Calgary coin show and money fair brings hundreds of historical enthusiasts together
More than 500 people are sharing their passion for collecting historical coins and bank notes at this weekend’s annual Calgary Fall Coin Show and Money Fair.
Winnipeg
-
-
'They hear sirens every day': Newborn and mother stuck in Ukraine as family flees to Manitoba
A Ukrainian family trying to flee the war-torn country has been separated, with part of the family now in Manitoba and a mother and her newborn stuck overseas.
-
'Putting them in internment camps is wrong': new memorial marks 'March to Emerson'
A new exhibit in Emerson is marking a dark period in both Manitoba and Canada's history.
Vancouver
-
Chinatown’s Fire Dragon Festival aims to showcase community’s resilience, boost tourism
The Fire Dragon Festival returned to Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood on Saturday, drawing in hundreds of visitors throughout the day.
-
B.C. company ordered to pay $15M to man 'catastrophically injured' in workplace accident
A man who was "catastrophically injured" when he was crushed by a cement-pumping truck at a work site has been awarded over $15 million in damages by a B.C. court.
-
B.C. drivers urged to be on the lookout for owls as seasons change
As summer wanes and there are fewer daylight hours, the BC SPCA is warning drivers in the province to be on the lookout for owls on the roadside.
Edmonton
-
Police locate motorcycle involved in hit-and-run that injured officer
Tips from the public helped the Edmonton Police Service locate the motorcycle involved in a hit-and-run that injured an officer Wednesday evening.
-
'We will never forget': Memorial honours Albertans killed by impaired drivers
A Mother's Against Drunk Driving ceremony Saturday afternoon honoured Albertans lost to impaired drivers.
-
Downtown Edmonton cafe recognized as one of Canada's best places to get a cup of coffee
Edmonton's Coffee Bureau has been named one of the top five coffee shops in Canada according to Yelp reviews.