BREAKING UPDATE: Patrick Brown says he can "no longer stand as a candidate in our party's leadership race."

In a letter to party officials Brown says he is stepping down from the leadership race to focus on "holding CTV accountable" for reporting what he says are false allegations of sexual misconduct. He also says he wants party to focus on policy and not the 'distraction' of him running for leader of the party.

Brown says a third reason why he has decided not to run is to "protect family and friends" who have been "targeted."