

The Canadian Press





STITTSVILLE, Ont. -- Public health officials say 4,600 patients of a clinic in Stittsville, Ont., may need to get tested for infections after investigators found equipment used for minor surgical procedures was not being properly cleaned.

Ottawa Public Health says there are no known cases of infection related to the Main Street Family Medical Centre, and there's no risk to patients going forward.

The agency says it began investigating the clinic, which is located inside the Brown's Independent Grocer, after receiving a complaint in April, and immediately requested that it stop performing the procedures.

It says the investigation showed not all procedures at the clinic would put a patient at risk, but some may have used improperly cleaned medical instruments.

Ottawa Public Health says the risk for infection is low, but people who received certain treatments should consider getting tested for hepatitis B, C and HIV.

Among them are people who had moles or skin tags removed using a blade, scissors or liquid nitrogen and patients who had blood drawn at the clinic.

The agency says the clinic is co-operating with Ottawa Public Health, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, and the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

The clinic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.