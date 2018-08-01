

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A woman recently declared fit to stand trial in the fatal stabbing of a 28-year-old newlywed in the underground PATH system three years ago will appear in court today.

Rohinie Bisesar is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2015 death of Rosemarie Junor at a Shoppers Drug Mart in the PATH.

Toronto police previously said they believed Bisesar attacked Junor "without provocation."

She had previously been found unfit to stand trial due to a mental disorder but in a decision released on Monday the Ontario Review Board found that Bisesar is in fact fit to stand trial.

Bisesar, however, will still face fitness hearing in court to determine whether the matter will actually proceed to trial.

Today’s appearance will take place this morning at the University Avenue courthouse.