

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A woman recently declared fit to stand trial in the fatal stabbing of a 28-year-old newlywed in Toronto’s PATH system will return to a courtroom in September.

Rohinie Bisesar is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2015 death of Rosemarie Junor at a Shoppers Drug Mart in the PATH.

Toronto police previously said they believed Bisesar attacked Junor "without provocation."

She had previously been found unfit to stand trial due to a mental disorder but in a decision released on Monday the Ontario Review Board found that Bisesar is in fact fit to stand trial.

Bisesar, however, will still face a fitness hearing in court to determine whether the matter will actually proceed to trial.

Court will resume on Sept. 5 where a date will be set for a jury hearing.

A fitness ruling, according to the Canadian Press, pertains to a person's mental state at the time of their court proceedings.

The ruling is separate from one related to a person's criminal responsibility for their actions, which is “based on their mental state at the time the alleged crime was committed.”

Her lawyer previously said the trial is expected to start in October.

With files from the Canadian Press