

CTV News Toronto





It was the screams of a baby boy spilling from inside a stolen minivan that caught the attention of passersby, who alerted police to the abandoned vehicle and helped bring a frantic city-wide search to an end.

On Sunday night, Toronto police say, a mother left her van unlocked and running in a North York plaza so she could run into a laundromat.

When she returned, mere moments later, the van and her two-month-old were gone.

“She literally was just doing her laundry,” one witness said. “She went in to go get her bag and some person decides to take her car with the baby in it.”

The van was found abandoned near Islington Avenue and Elmhurst several hours later with the screaming baby boy still inside.

“Three or four girls were walking by and they noticed that there was screams coming from the van, the windows were down and that the baby was safe,” Shannon Douglas, who lives in the area, told CTV News Toronto. “That’s all I was worried about.”

After being checked over by paramedics, mom and baby were reunited.

The relieved woman was seen cradling her son in her arms, rocking him back and forth inside a police cruiser.

“It’s a Christmas miracle, for sure,” another resident said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Police say they are currently investigating the incident as a theft of a vehicle, as it’s unclear if the person who took the van knew there was a baby inside.