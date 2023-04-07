Passenger dead, driver seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 410
A male passenger is dead and a 23-year-old driver is in hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 410 late Thursday night.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say it happened at around 11 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 410, approaching Highway 407 in Brampton, near the border with Mississauga.
“Officers got to the scene and located two vehicles; a minivan and an SUV,” said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt in a video posted to Twitter.
“We understand the vehicles were both traveling southbound when they came in contact with one another, causing both vehicles to lose control. The minivan went across the ramp lanes to Highway 407, went through a concrete wall and rolled over in the ditch.”
An unidentified male passenger inside the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene. The 23-year-old male driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The three occupants of the SUV were not injured in the collision, Schmidt said.
“OPP continue to investigate,” he added.
“No charges have been laid at this time and I'll provide more information as it becomes available.”
Any witnesses are asked to contact the Mississauga OPP.
