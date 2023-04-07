Passenger dead, driver seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 410

One person is dead and another is in hospital following a collision on Highway 410 in Mississauga early Friday morning. (OPP via Twitter) One person is dead and another is in hospital following a collision on Highway 410 in Mississauga early Friday morning. (OPP via Twitter)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton