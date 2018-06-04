Passenger bus carrying 30 involved in collision on Highway 401
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 3:56PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 4, 2018 3:57PM EDT
Ornge Air Ambulance says it is responding to a crash near Prescott, Ont. involving a passenger bus carrying at least 30 passengers.
The collision occurred on Highway 401, just west of the town.
A spokesperson for Ornge told CP24 an Ottawa-based helicopter and a Toronto-based helicopter have been dispatched to the scene.
The extent of any injuries is not yet known.
More to come…