

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Drivers may be in for a bit of a messy Monday morning commute as heavy rain continues in the city today.

Toronto and parts of the GTA, including Mississauga, Brampton, Milton and Oakville, are under a special weather statement due to the rainfall.

“The remnants of tropical depression Gordon will affect the regions beginning overnight and continuing Monday,” Environment Canada said in its weather advisory.

“Total rainfall amounts in the range of 20 to 40 mm are possible by the time the rain tapers to scattered showers Monday night. The heaviest rain is expected Monday morning, during the rush hour.”

More rain is in the forecast on Wednesday before summer-like weather returns mid-week.

Sunshine and highs of 24 C are in the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday and the national weather agency is calling for a mix of sun and cloud and highs of 26 C and 27 C on Friday and Saturday respectively.