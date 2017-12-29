

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Drivers in parts of the GTA could face a rough commute to work this morning as a lake effect snow band drifts into the region.

The snow has prompted Environment Canada to issue a winter weather travel advisory for the city of Toronto, Mississauga, and Brampton.

“A band of lake effect snow from Lake Ontario is grazing areas near the shore of the lake in Mississauga this morning. This lake effect snow band may drift into the City of Toronto after 7 a.m. today,” the advisory read.

“Local snowfall amounts of 2 to 5 cm are possible mainly near the shore of Lake Ontario. Sudden very low visibility in bursts of heavier snow is possible as the lake effect snow band moves through.”

The snow is expected to impact those travelling along the QEW and the Gardiner Expressway this morning.

“Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination due to poor winter driving conditions,” Environment Canada’s weather statement said.

The snow comes as the region continues to cope with an extended cold snap.

A low of -12 C is expected on Friday night and a low of -20 C is in the forecast on Saturday night.

New Year’s Eve will bring even more frigid weather.

Environment Canada says the city will see a high of -15 C and a low of -22 C on Dec. 31.