

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A severe thunderstorm warning has ended for the Greater Toronto Area, Environment Canada said, but a wind warning remains in effect.

The agency says winds capable of gusting between 90 and 100 kilometers an hour could hit the area Friday evening.

The weather agency said that severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when atmospheric conditions are capable of producing damaging winds, torrential rainfall, or large hail. The cause of the storm is a cold front blasting through the area in the afternoon.

The weather statement covers the GTA, and other parts of southern Ontario, including Hamilton, Barrie, and the Kawarthas.

The main threat, Environment Canada says, is damaging wind gusts. These winds can cause damage to buildings and break branches off trees.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” the special weather statement said.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that people take cover immediately if threatening weather occurs.

Winds are expected to diminish later this evening.

ADVISORY: #OPP have received reports of high winds in excess of 90 km/hr on the #BurlON Skyway - #OPP will be performing rolling blocks in the Toronto bound lanes to slow traffic down. Expect delays. ^ag pic.twitter.com/tWx7BTdQqk — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) May 4, 2018

High winds caused damage

A tree knocked over by the severe winds narrowly missed a school bus in Mississauga. The bus was driving near the intersection of Sayers Road and Clarkson Road North.

There were 27 children on board between the ages of seven and 10. No one was injured.

The occupants were loaded on to another bus, but Sayers Road will be closed until the tree can be removed.

A telephone pole also snapped near Ninth Line and Dundas Street East. Halton police say it was “presumably due to high winds.” Telephone cables were left dangling close to the roadway. Southbound lanes of Ninth Line have been shut down. Oakville Hydro was contacted.

Around 3:40 p.m., a man in his 50s was injured after a tree fell on him near Windermere Avenue and Bloor Street West. He was transported to a local hospital.

The tree fell right in front of a Bulk Barn. Supervisor Jeanette Jansen said she was on cash when she heard a big bang and watched a woman get hit by branches. She called 911.

“One man also got hit,” she told CP24. “He wanted to get up. We told him to stay down. I’ve never seen anything like this before.”