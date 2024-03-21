TORONTO
Toronto

    • Partner of slain Toronto police officer set to testify at murder trial

    Share

    The trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago is expected to hear from the officer's partner today.

    Det. Const. Lisa Forbes is set to take the stand at the trial of Umar Zameer.

    Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

    Northrup, 55, died on July 2, 2021, after he was run over by a car in an underground parking garage below Toronto City Hall.

    Court has heard Northrup and Forbes were in plain clothes when they arrived at the garage to investigate a stabbing. Zameer was not involved in the stabbing.

    In their opening remarks to the jury on Wednesday, prosecutors and defence lawyers painted drastically different pictures of the events that led to Northrup's death/

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    • OPP arrest three people after seizing drugs, weapons and more

      Three Norfolk County residents are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police seized drugs and weapons in a search warrant. OPP West Region posted photos to social media, displaying cash paraphernalia and more — discovered in the bust.

    • 'It is going to be a cold day': Some warnings still in place

      Watches and warnings have been lifted for London-Middlesex but Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth remain under the snow squall warning. We can expect some breaks of sunshine according to Julie Atchison as we push towards mid day, snow flurries and squalls will be winding down.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News