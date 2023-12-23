Parking garage catches fire in Midtown Toronto, no injuries reported
Firefighters have doused a two-alarm fire that broke out Saturday morning at a parking garage in Midtown Toronto.
Toronto fire told CP24 that the blaze, which erupted around 9:15 a.m., occurred in the Level 1 mechanical room of the Yonge Eglinton Centre, near Eglinton Avenue West and Duplex Avenue.
Crews at the scene worked to “remove smoke and prevent fire from spreading to upper levels,” they said. Toronto Fire Services remains on scene at this time and are continuing to work to remove smoke.
No injuries have been reported.
Northbound Duplex Avenue was closed at Eglinton Avenue East, but has since reopened.
