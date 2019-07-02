

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A stabbing in Parkdale on Tuesday afternoon has left a man and a woman with serious injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

The incident took place at around 2 p.m. in the area of Queen Street West and Dunn Avenue.

The two victims were taken from the scene to hospital by responding paramedics.

No information regarding any possible suspect wanted in connection with the investigation has been released by officials.

Roads have been blocked off nearby.