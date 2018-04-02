Paramedics: 8 suffer minor injuries after crash in North York
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, April 2, 2018 5:07AM EDT
Eight people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in North York late Sunday night.
Police say the four-vehicle collision occurred near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West at around 11:15 p.m.
According to Toronto paramedics, eight people were taken to a local hospital for treatment and their injuries are not life-threatening.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Jane Street was shut down in both directions following the crash.