

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Eight people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in North York late Sunday night.

Police say the four-vehicle collision occurred near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West at around 11:15 p.m.

According to Toronto paramedics, eight people were taken to a local hospital for treatment and their injuries are not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Jane Street was shut down in both directions following the crash.