

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Four people have been rushed to a Toronto trauma centre following a five-vehicle crash in the city’s east end this morning.

The collision occurred near Sewells Road and Steeles Avenue at around 6:30 a.m.

Toronto paramedics say three males in their 50s have been taken to hospital in serious condition and a woman in her 50s was airlifted to Sunnybrook Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

All eastbound lanes of Steeles Avenue are blocked at the scene of the crash.