Paramedics: 4 rushed to hospital after five-vehicle crash in city's east end
Police are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash near Steeles Avenue and Sewells Road.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 7:09AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 13, 2019 7:18AM EDT
Four people have been rushed to a Toronto trauma centre following a five-vehicle crash in the city’s east end this morning.
The collision occurred near Sewells Road and Steeles Avenue at around 6:30 a.m.
Toronto paramedics say three males in their 50s have been taken to hospital in serious condition and a woman in her 50s was airlifted to Sunnybrook Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
All eastbound lanes of Steeles Avenue are blocked at the scene of the crash.