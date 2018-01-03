

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 early this morning.

The collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Warden Avenue at around 4 a.m.

Paramedics say the driver of the vehicle lost control, went airborne, and wrapped the car around a post.

Two people were pronounced dead following the collision and no other injuries were reported.

The age and gender of the victims has not yet been released.

Ontario Provincial Police say the eastbound collector lanes between Warden Avenue and Kennedy Road are closed. The eastbound express lanes are closed at Leslie and the eastbound express/ collectors transfer before Leslie and Highway 404 is also blocked.