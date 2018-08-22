

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One man is dead following a shooting in Greektown early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred near Danforth and Langford avenues shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Paramedics say the man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Police have not provided any information on possible suspects.

The name of the deceased has not been released.