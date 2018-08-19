

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Corktown early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in an apartment building near Adelaide and Parliament streets at around 2 a.m.

Toronto Police homicide Det. Rob Choe told reporters Sunday that first responders located the victim in a common area on the fourth floor of a Toronto Community Housing building.

Choe said the man, who is believed to be in his early 20s, sustained at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

“Some life-saving efforts were initiated by EMS. Unfortunately those efforts were not successful and our victim was pronounced at scene,” Choe said.

The detective could not confirm the man’s name or where he resides.

“We still need to make some efforts in terms of notifying family,” he said.

Investigators are still trying to determine if more than one suspect was involved in the deadly shooting.

No suspect descriptions have been provided and no arrests have been made.

Police are urging any potential witnesses to come forward.

“We are hopeful that those who did not volunteer information to police… (will) give us a call,” Choe said.