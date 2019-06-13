

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Raptors fans flooded the streets of Toronto to celebrate the team’s first NBA championship in franchise history.

On Monday, they will have the chance to do it again with a parade. In a communication to some downtown residents, Toronto police say the route starts on the Exhibition Place grounds and will travel along Lake Shore Blvd. to York St., then to University Ave., then to Armoury St. and into Nathan Phillips Square. Police say the parade will begin at 10 a.m.

It was a moment 24-years in the making. As the buzzer counted down and Kawhi Leonard took his final shot, pushing the score to 114-110, the crowd at Jurassic Park erupted in cheers.

“We’re NBA champions baby,” one fan at Jurassic Park yelled as confetti fell down from the sky.

Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia told CTV News Toronto at Oracle Arena that he had a feeling the team was going to be victorious.

“It was so close. This is our dream come true. This series has brought us not only the championship, but it brought all of Canada together.”

The Raptors clinched the title in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, beating the Golden State Warriors by a mere four points in what can only be described as a nail-biting series of basketball.

Thousands of fans spilled out into the streets from bars, restaurants and viewing parties to celebrate the win. Yonge and Dundas square was completely shut down by the festivities, as thousands of Torontonians walked down the road waving flags and setting off flares.

“We just needed it. The city deserves it,” said one fan outside of Union Station near Front and York streets.

They didn’t’ just do it for Toronto. They did it for Canada,” another fan said.

While most celebrations were jovial, a few unruly incidents were captured on camera as the parties continued throughout the night.

Video footage showed a number of fans near Front and York streets jumping on and damaging vehicles, including smashing the windshield of at least one police cruiser.

Police set up a barricade in the York Street tunnel shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday to try and help guide the crowd of people funneling through the area. They were met with a large group of fans screaming ‘let's go Raptors’ and blowing fog horns.

Toronto residents were also seen on video climbing street lights and other structures while holding flags with the Raptors' logo on it.

Toronto police took to social media to remind Torontonians to “celebrate responsibly.”

“Police officers are present to help ensure public safety tonight. Please respect officials and police direction and celebrate safely tonight,” they said.

Risk of thunderstorms almost forced Jurassic Park indoors

Sporting ponchos and carrying umbrellas, fans braved the weather for a chance to get into Jurassic Park. After Monday’s disappointing one-point loss to the Golden State Warriors, they remained optimistic the team can win.

Rain or shine we are here to support the team, we are here to support the Raptors,” said fan Garrett Sutherland. “It doesn’t matter about the rain out here. We are hearty fans, we are hearty Canadians. We want to see history be made tonight. “

IN PHOTOS: Raptors fans cheer on the team at Jurassic Park

But a risk of thunderstorms almost forced the dedicated fans indoors.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) said that they may be moving the dedicated fanzone indoors if the weather gets worse.

Officials said that should there be a “threat of severe conditions,” a decision would be made to allow fans into Scotiabank Arena to view the game. But as of 6 p.m., officials said they were moving ahead with the tailgate viewing party in Maple Leaf Square.

“The weather forecast supports this decision and we look forward to welcoming fans at 7 p.m. to watch the Toronto Raptors in Game Six,” MLSE officials said in a statement.”

Fans seemed unconcerned about where they will be watching the game, saying that it’s all about being part of the “historic moment.”

“A Canadian invented the game (of basketball), so it needs to come home to Canada, to Toronto,” one fan told CTV News Toronto.

A victory parade for the team is scheduled to take place on June 17, according to a notice sent to residents by Toronto police.

The parade will start at Exhibition Place around 10 a.m. and will travel along Lakeshore Boulevard to York Street, and then travel north to City Hall.

Plan in place to manage crowds

Toronto police have said all week that they have crowd control plans in place for the city. Toronto Mayor John Tory confirmed there has been “constant conference calls” with officials from TTC, Toronto police, and the MLSE to ensure fans are safe during their celebrations.

Subway service on Line 1 has been extended by half an hour due to the large crowds, the TTC said. The last northbound train will leave Union Station at 2:25 a.m.

However, GO bus users should be aware that the terminal at Union Station will close around 9 p.m. due to anticipated overcrowding in the streets. Impacted trips will begin and end at Highway 407 Station and westbound bus connections can be found at Port Credit GO Station.

“We are all hoping the Raptors take it tonight—go Raptors—so we know there is going to be road closures,” said Metrolinx Insp. Steve Harvey. “What we want to avoid is having busses and vehicles downtown in the congestion when we know that there may potentially be further road closures that would prevent the buses from leaving in a timely manner.”

“Really, we want to make sure everybody can enjoy tonight and it’s a step in the safety direction.”

The following road closures were in place:

Bremner Boulevard between Lake Shore Boulevard West and York Street from 7 a.m. on Thursday, until 2 a.m. on Friday

York Street between Lake Shore Boulevard West and Front Street West and Bremner Boulevard between Lower Simcoe Street and York Street from 9 a.m. on Thursday until 2 a.m. on Friday

Bremner Boulevard between Lower Simcoe Street and Rees Street and Lower Simcoe Street between Lake Shore Boulevard West and Front Street West from noon on Thursday until 2 a.m. on Friday

York-Bay-Yonge exit ramps (eastbound and westbound) on the Gardiner Expressway will be closed around 10 p.m. and could remain closed until 4 a.m. on Friday

Raptors fans are the ‘greatest fans,’ Tory said

Wearing his “lucky” gold and black Raptors blazer ahead of Game 6, Toronto’s Mayor John Tory said that Raptors fans are the “greatest fans in sports.”

“It is beyond comprehension that people are down here huddled under these makeshift tents for hours on end,” Tory said. “It is cold, it is rainy, it has been such a terrible spring but they (fans) have been here week after week, day after day.”

Tory also told reporters that he and Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant have something in common—an injured Achilles tendon.

The injury occurred about six months ago, Tory said, but doctors have now decided that surgery is necessary.

“I just found out yesterday that I am going to have to have surgery on it so I was thinking that I am going to have to go down and talk to KD and see if I can get the same surgeon and just do a two for one deal."

Raptors fans showing their goodwill

After being caught on camera appearing to cheer as Durant left the court with an injury during Game 5, some Raptors fans took it upon themselves to say they are sorry.

One fan set up a website called sorrykd.com that encourages Canadians to donate to the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation, which helps raise funds for educational, athletic and social programs for at-risk youth.

As of Thursday, 400 donations have yielded about $19,000 CDN for the cause.