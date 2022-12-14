Pap test results delayed in Ontario; pandemic backlog, staffing shortages blamed

LifeLabs signage is seen outside of one of the lab's Toronto locations, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston Cole Burston LifeLabs signage is seen outside of one of the lab's Toronto locations, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston Cole Burston

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

  • Man, 45, facing charge in hit-and-run that killed Ukrainian girl in Montreal

    The man arrested in the hit-and-run death of a Ukrainian refugee appeared in a Montreal courthouse Wednesday on a charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death. The victim, a seven-year-old Ukrainian girl named Maria, was walking near her school in the Ville-Marie borough Tuesday morning when she was struck by a vehicle.

    Girl struck in hit-and-run

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton