Panthers lead Leafs 3-2
The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to show their teeth if they hope to even their series against the Florida Panthers tonight.
“The offence just hasn’t been there,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said Thursday ahead of Game 2.
“Defensively, they actually haven’t given up very much more than anything they ever gave up in the regular season. But look at their numbers as a whole, it looks bad…Offence is lacking," Keefe continued.
The Leafs responded to the Panther’s two goals in Game 1 to tie it -- before giving up two unanswered goals in the second and third periods due to what TSN radio host Matt Cauz described as sloppy play.
“There were turnovers all over the place,” Cauz said Thursday morning. “If they just really cleaned things up, get a little more dangerous on the powerplay, they should be fine tonight.”
Follow along for live updates of Game 2. The current score is 3-2.
8:15 p.m.
Panthers score around 40 seconds after, giving them the lead 3-2 against the Leafs.
8:13 p.m.
Just seconds into the second period, Florida sinks another goal in net, evening out the score 2-2.
7:54 p.m.
The first period closes out with Leafs in the lead 2 to 1 against the Panthers. The Leafs had 16 shots on net while the Panthers made 9.
7:37 p.m.
Florida clinches its first goal of the night, cutting the Leafs' lead 2-1.
7:21 p.m.
Leafs, on the power play, score a second goal minutes after the first thanks to Ryan O'Reilly.
7:14 p.m.
Alex Kerfoot sinks the first puck less than three minutes into the game, giving the Leafs an early 1-0 lead.
7:11 p.m.
Toronto Maple Leafs hit the ice against the Florida Panthers for Game 2, hoping to win and level out the series.
5:50 p.m.
Fans are starting to make their way down to the Scotiabank Arena and Maple Leaf Square to cheer on the Leafs in hopes they declaw the Panthers in Game 2 Thursday night.
Some fans are also celebrating “May The Fourth” as one Matthew Pickles, a.k.a. Leaf Vader, dressed up in a Darth Vader suit to the game.
“I just took it to a whole other level. Me, myself, as a son, I told him ‘Dad, you may be a Leafs fan, but if you’re a diehard Leafs fan – you’ll go all out like me,’” Pickles told CTV News Toronto.
Other diehard fans flew from Paradise, N.L. and Vancouver, B.C., to catch the boys in white and blue tonight.
“I was 11 the last time they won another round and I would be lying if I didn’t say I wasn’t bawling my eyes out on that Tavares goal,” lifelong Leafs fan Brian Georgievski said in reference to Game 6 against Tampa Bay Lightning.
The puck drops at Scotiabank Arena at 7 p.m. tonight.
Here's what else you need to know about the series:
GETTING BACK TO 'MAPLE LEAFS’ HOCKEY'
The Leafs find themselves in a familiar spot.
In their most recent series against Tampa Bay in the first round, they also lost Game 1 in an embarrassing fashion.
Following Keefe’s comments on Thursday, some of the players reflected on their success in Game 2 of that series– where they thumped the Lightning 7-2.
Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting (58) celebrates his goal during second period, second round, game one, NHL Stanley Cup hockey action against the Florida Panthers, in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
“Last series, in Game 2, we had a good response, and I think that was Maple Leafs’ hockey,” center Noel Acciari said. “We want to have the same mentality going into tonight’s game.”
As for what that looks like on the ice, defenceman Morgan Rielly said they’re sticking to what they know.
“We’re not going to change who we are," Rielly said. "We’re not going to try and reinvent the wheel — [we're going to] stick to our game, stick to what makes us successful and that’s playing with speed, playing with the puck.”
'LEAFS IN 6'
Despite the Game 1 loss, Cauz still thinks the Leafs can claw back to settle the score.
“Leafs in 6 in the series. I’m going to stay with it because I think they win tonight,” Cauz said with conviction Thursday morning, taking note of the three wins the Buds picked up on the road in the first series.
“I’m sticking with 6. Last round against Tampa, I was negative, scared guy. I’m not prepared to go there yet. I’d still rather be more optimistic,” he added.
The Leafs are still the betting favourite to win the series. The team went 3-1 against the Panthers during the regular season.
Puck drops at 7 p.m. on Thursday
MAPLE LEAF SQUARE
In Toronto, there will be an additional viewing area along Bremner Boulevard from York Street to Lower Simcoe Street for the second round.
Getting into Maple Leaf Square requires a free mobile pass, available on the Toronto Maple Leafs app.
Gates to the Square open up at 5 p.m.
LIVE UPDATES | Panthers lead Leafs 3-2
