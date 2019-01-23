Pair of Stanley Cup Championship rings stolen from Etobicoke home
Toronto police are searching for these two rings from the Pittsburgh Penguins 2017 Stanley Cup Championship (Toronto police handout).
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 23, 2019 11:01AM EST
TORONTO -- Police say a pair of Stanley Cup Championship rings have been stolen from a west Toronto home.
The rings were taken during a break-and-enter from a home on Monday in the East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road area.
Investigators say both rings are from the Pittsburgh Penguins 2017 Stanley Cup Championship.
One of the rings is a men's size, silver in colour, engraved with the team and National Hockey League logos, the name "Gaunce" and the number 24.
The second ring is a women's size, silver in colour, and is engraved with the team and National Hockey League logos.