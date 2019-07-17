

You may want to grab an umbrella as you head out the door today.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto, warning of the possibility of 20 to 40 millimetres of rain.

The weather statement says that the heaviest rain will come to an end later this morning; however there could be “additional showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon.”

"You do need rain but I don’t think we need this much. 20 to 40 millimetres is about a quarter to third month's total of rain and the (Toronto Islands) still have a lot of flooding and there is still a lot of shopreline erosion. So we need rain but maybe not this much," CP24 Meteorlogist Bill Coulter said.

A high of 28 C is forecast for today but it will feel closer to 36 with the humidity.

Meanwhile, the heat and humidity are forecast to stick around for the rest of the week, with even hotter and more humid conditions forecast for Friday.

Temperatures are expected to feel above 40 C with the humidex over the weekend and there is a 40 per cent chance of showers on Saturday.