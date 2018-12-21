

The countdown to the holidays is officially on.

Whether travelling or shopping on Friday, you should prepare for line-ups, as December 21 is expected to be both the busiest travel and shopping day of the year.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority says more than 135,000 passengers are expected to make their way through Pearson International Airport today.

It also predicts nearly 2.9 million passengers will travel through the airport between Dec.16 and Jan. 7, breaking a record for the busy international airport.

The GTAA offered three tips for travellers to prepare for the holiday rush:

Check in online

Call your airline before you leave for the airport to make sure your flight is on time

Leave early

“Get here with a little extra time, get through security and then enjoy some of the things we have to offer here like restaurants, different snack bars, some retail,” GTAA spokesperson Robin Smith said.

“Relax. Start your vacation early.”

You might also want to pack your patience if shopping is on your to-do list on Friday.

According to Moneris, retailers see an “upward trend in spending” on Dec. 21 as last-minute holiday shoppers flood malls and stores.

The predicted peak hour is between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Some shoppers hustling through a busy Scarborough Town Centre on Thursday said they didn’t find it difficult to maneuver through crowds. However, keeping a shopping budget proved a little more tricky.

“It’s Christmas, you want to give. You want everyone to be happy,” one shopper said. “You want them to open your gifts and gasp and say, ‘Oh, I love it.’”