P.E.I. mom tracks son in Toronto on social media, struggles to bring him home

PEI resident Marlene Bryenton has been trying to bring home her son from Toronto for treatment since January. (Supplied photo) PEI resident Marlene Bryenton has been trying to bring home her son from Toronto for treatment since January. (Supplied photo)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton