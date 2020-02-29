TORONTO -- A Toronto family and a small cat, which was rescued from a hydro pole during a winter storm, are expected to be reunited Saturday after an animal service organization spent days searching for its owner.

Toronto Animal Services started searching for the owner after the small black and white cat was spotted by a couple as it tried to balance itself at the top of a hydro pole around 8 a.m. during a winter storm on Thursday.

“We came back around to the alleyway and as soon as we came over she started crying and meowing at us,” Kristine Ball said on Thursday. “She is somebody’s cat and she is scared.”

After trying to get the cat to come down by offering it food, the couple contacted 311, Toronto Fire and Toronto Animal Services to get help, and while emergency crew don’t normally respond to such calls, they made an exception due to the storm.

Toronto Hydro eventually climbed up and grabbed the one-year-old male cat, bringing it down to safety and admitting it into the care of animal services.

A spokesperson for Toronto Animal Services had said that the cat is doing well and they had monitored the animal for potential frostbite.

Toronto pet parents: if you’re missing your adventurous cat, we’ve got him - he’s safe, warm and eating our treats. We hear you’re all calling him #HyrdroCat and that name was trending. Good enough for us! Come get Hydro Cat if he’s yours. 416-338-7297. pic.twitter.com/VERbBrip9Z — TO Animal Services (@TOAnimalService) February 28, 2020

The organization said on Saturday that they located the potential owner of the cat, and is contact with the family.

The owner was expected to come to the East Shelter on Progress Avenue in Scarborough at around 1 p.m. to identify if the cat is theirs.

“He is happy, very affectionate,” the agency said. “Understandably, he is very hungry so he is eating well … He is a sweet little guy.”

Toronto Animal Services took to social media to try and find the owners. The cat had not been neutered and did not have a microchip.

Our famous #HydroCat got a visit from his rescuers at @TorontoHydro today! Thanks again to the crew, and to our staff Maria and Maddison, part of the team in the shelter providing care and snuggles. We’ve named our spunky feline Everest. Thanks to everyone who shared his story. pic.twitter.com/oFJ39UvOzc — TO Animal Services (@TOAnimalService) February 28, 2020

“He’s in good condition, but rather thin and understandably nervous,” the agency had said on social media.

“We don’t know how long he was up there, but think that he might have gotten lost, decided to climb, got disoriented from the storm and then didn’t have an exit strategy.”

Toronto Hydro, whose staff visited the cat Thursday to check on its condition, said the cat had been named "Everest," but his real name was discovered to be Bruno.