TORONTO -- Toronto residents woke up to a messy Tuesday morning commute.

A winter weather travel advisory was issued by Environment Canada on Monday ahead of the overnight snowfall.

“Poor winter driving conditions from accumulating snow remain likely early this morning,” the advisory stated. “The morning commute will be affected.”

“Motorists are advised to allow extra time to reach their destination.”

Between four and eight centimetres of snow was expected to accumulate in the city by early Tuesday morning.

The City of Toronto said salting operations on main roads began at 2 a.m. and are expected to continue throughout the day.

Salting operations on main roads commenced at approx 2am and will continue through the morning. Salting on local streets commenced overnight and will continue throughout the day. — TO Winter Operations (@TO_WinterOps) February 18, 2020

Salting and plowing operations on sidewalks and separated bike lanes began before 6 a.m. and will continue throughout the day as well.

While the snowfall began around midnight, the active weather is expected to change over to rain or drizzle later Tuesday morning.

The winter weather travel advisory ended just before 8 a.m. as a warm front moves in.

The temperature reached a low of -3 C overnight before it is expected to rise to an unseasonably warm 6 C Tuesday afternoon.

More active weather is expected to return Wednesday with a high of -3 C expected.