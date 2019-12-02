TORONTO -- GTA drivers could be in for a slick commute this morning due to snowfall overnight.

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for the City of Toronto, as well as the regions of Peel, Halton, York, and Durham and Environment Canada says accumulations of up to 5 centimetres are possible in some areas.

“An area of moderate snowfall is affecting areas near Lake Ontario including the Greater Toronto Area early this morning,” the national weather agency’s advisory read. “Hazardous travel conditions are likely early this morning.”

Salt trucks and snow plows are out across the region this morning to clear up the roadways before rush hour.

Mark Mills, the road operations superintendent for the City of Toronto, told CP24 on Monday that the city's entire fleet of plows will likely be out this morning.

"We are now assessing the local roads and I think we’ve met thresholds so we might be getting those local road plows (out) at around 10 a.m.," he said. "That will take about 14 to 16 hours (to complete). We’ll have the sidewalk plows out early this morning and of course we are going to get those bike lanes cleaned up too."

Sunday’s winter storm brought a mix of ice pellets, freezing drizzle, and snow to the GTA and resulted in power outages and hundreds of collisions.

Police are urging motorists to exercise caution this morning and drive to the conditions.

"The plows have been out trying to keep up with the snow that continues to fall but the roads themselves are still very snow-covered, very slippery," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 on Monday.

"Drivers need to pay extra attention when they are trying to merge with traffic and just drive on the lanes."

The snow is expected to taper off this morning.

The city will see a high of 0 C today but it will feel closer to -9 with the wind chill this morning.