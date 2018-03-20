

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A home under renovation in Nobleton has been completely destroyed by a fire that broke out late last night.

Firefighters were called to the home on Robinson Road at around 11:30 p.m. after the blaze broke out.

Embers carried by the wind spread the fire to a second home and started several other small fires that had to be put out.

Around 50 firefighters worked through the night to douse water on the flames.

Four people were living the home where the fire started, but they were able to escape. One person sustained minor burns, but no serious injuries were reported.

Some 10-15 homes in the area were evacuated as firefighters battled the flames.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.