TORONTO -- In the span of one week, there have been positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in travellers aboard at least 20 different flights that have either arrived in or departed from Toronto.

According to data provided by the federal government, eight of those flights were domestic while the rest were international flights coming into the city from the United States, Mexico, Ethiopia, Germany, Pakistan and Switzerland.

The information posted to the government’s website is provided by provincial and territorial health authorities, international health authorities and public websites as of July 1, and officials say that the data “is not exhaustive.”

The data on the government’s website is expected to be updated once a day.

A total of 33 flights were listed on the page as of Wednesday afternoon. Each flight had either landed in or departed from a city in Canada, and had at least one passenger on board that has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Of the eight domestic Toronto flights, five arrived in or departed from Montreal. The remaining flights departed Toronto Pearson Airport to Edmonton, Regina and Calgary.

Here is a list of the eight domestic flights where a positive COVID-19 case was onboard:

• July 1: Flight AC425 departing Montreal, arriving in Toronto. Rows impacted are 22 to 26.

• July 2: Flight AC425 departing Montreal, arriving in Toronto. Rows impacted are142 to 18.

• July 3: Flight WS669 departing Toronto, arriving in Calgary. Unknown rows impacted.

• July 4: Flight AC0407 departing Montreal, arriving in Toronto. Rows impacted are 18 to 24.

• July 4: Flight AC7947 departing Toronto, arriving in Regina. Rows impacted are 14 to 20.

• July 5: Flight AC422 departing Toronto, arriving in Montreal. Unknown rows impacted.

• July 5: Flight AC428 departing Toronto, arriving in Montreal. Unknown rows impacted.

• July 7: Flight AC169 departing Toronto, arriving in Edmonton. Rows impacted are 10 to 66.

Here is a list of the 12 international flights that arrived in Toronto where a positive COVID-19 case was onboard:

• July 2: Flight AA5700 departing Charlotte, North Carolina. Rows impacted are 12 to 18.

• July 3: Flight AC911 departing Fort Lauderdale, Florida, arriving in Toronto. Rows impacted are 20 to 24.

• July 3: Flight PK0781 departing Islamabad, Pakistan. Unknown rows impacted.

• July 5: Flight AC1231 departing Cancun, Mexico. Unknown rows impacted.

• July 5: Flight PIA783 departing Lahore, Pakistan. Unknown rows impacted.

• July 5: Flight AM616 departing Mexico City, Mexico. Rows impacted are 9 to 19.

• July 6: Flight ET500 departing Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Unknown rows impacted.

• July 6: Flight AA2942 departing Charlotte, North Carolina. Rows impacted are 12 to 18.

• July 7: Flight AA1638 departing Charlotte, North Carolina. Rows impacted are 17 to 23.

• July 7: Flight AC873 departing Frankfurt, Germany. Unknown rows impacted.

• July 9: Flight UA4958 departing Washington, United States. Rows impacted are 7 to 11.

• July 9: Flight AC879 departing Zurich, Switzerland. Rows impacted are 23 to 27.

It is mandatory for those coming into Canada from out of the country to self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of whether or not they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Both WestJet and Air Canada, two of the biggest airlines in North America, began selling their middle seats again on July 1 after months where the option was removed to aid in physical distancing.