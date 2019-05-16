

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





The owners of a dog that was stolen in the city’s East Danforth neighbourhood on Tuesday say they were “over the moon” to learn that a Good Samaritan had found their beloved pet.

Police said the 10-year-old Siberian husky mix named Charlie was tied up outside a store near Amroth and Danforth avenues around 5:30 p.m. when two men and a woman approached the area.

The suspects allegedly untied the dog, walked him to a nearby parking lot and fled the scene.

The dog’s owners, Jim and Carol Bouley, reported the incident to police, prompting investigators to release surveillance camera images of the three people accused of taking Charlie.

The day after the images were released, a woman who was walking along the boardwalk near Woodbine Beach said she spotted a husky sitting by a post. Two people were nearby sitting by some rocks.

Sophia Cottrell told CTV News Toronto that she recognized Charlie from his photograph on posters and in the news, so she went up to the people sitting nearby and asked them if this was their dog.

“They got up and they left,” Cottrell said. “I had taken down Carol’s number in case he was spotted.”

Around the noon hour, Charlie was reunited with his family

“(We are) completely relieved and thankful that we have him back home safe and sound,” owner Carol Bouley said. “Words can’t express how I feel at this moment.”

“I just want to thank everybody who helped him get back to me.”

The suspects who allegedly took Charlie have still not been located.

Police previously described the first suspect as a white male, who is about 30 years old, stands five-foot-10 with tanned skin, light eyes and long hair placed in a ponytail. Police said he is missing some teeth and was last seen wearing narrow track pants.

The second suspect was described by investigators as a white male, who is about 30 years old, has a heavy build with a round face, pale skin and brown hair. He was last seen wearing heavy-rimmed glasses.

Officers described the third suspect as a white female, who is about 30 years old, has a short build and brown hair in a ponytail. She was last seen pulling a metal shopping cart with a floral print on the inside.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.