The search continues for two suspects, who police describe as “dangers to society,” in connection with the murder of 44-year-old father Dwayne McMillan.

McMillan was working as a security guard at an illegal marijuana dispensary on Keele Street and Canarctic Drive at around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 when he was shot and killed in what police have called a robbery “turned bad.”

Det. Paul Worden said police believe the four suspects were parked in the plaza for about 15 minutes watching customers come and go, waiting for a “quiet time to approach.”

“You would have to know what was going on in that particular unit to know there was marijuana there. It wasn’t something that was readily known,” Worden told reporters on Tuesday.

“We believe the suspects had some sort of previous connection to the shop.”

The surveillance camera footage released by police shows two of the four suspects approach the shop’s entrance. In the video, one suspect armed with a handgun appears to stand against a wall while the other knocks on the door.

“(McMillan) is the one who opens the door,” Worden said. “You could only get in if Dwayne allows you entry.”

Just as the door opens, the armed suspect steps away from the wall and toward McMillan, pointing a handgun at him.

The video shows a struggle ensue between McMillan and the two suspects. The other suspects “see that their friends need help,” Worden said, and run up to the door to intervene. The video shows one of them is holding and pointing a rifle.

Police allege the suspect holding the rifle, identified as 19-year-old Jahnoye Carpenter, fired the shots.

A critically-wounded McMillan was left to die in the doorway as the suspects ran back to their vehicle and drove off.

“They never got into the premise,” Worden said. “Mr. McMillan did his job.”

Investigators found the vehicle about 24 hours later, set ablaze and abandoned near the intersection of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue.

Two arrests were made in the case on Oct. 25, about three weeks after the ordeal.

The suspects, identified as Carpenter and a 16-year-old, whose identity is being withheld, have both been charged with second-degree murder and arson to property.

As a result of two search warrants conducted in connection with the case, police seized a number of weapons, including the rifle allegedly involved that night.

A semi-automatic assault rifle was also seized.

“They’re meant to kill,” Worden said. “It’s uncommon that those types of weapons are seen, but they’re used to create maximum damage when they’re used.”

Worden said investigators delayed releasing the surveillance camera footage in hopes of being able to identify the suspects independently. He said the two currently in custody have not been cooperative.

“Now that we’ve come to the end of that approach, we’re making this appeal to try to identify the other two,” he said.

“We really have no leads into who they are right now.”

While police have stressed that McMillan was not involved in the sale or distribution of drugs, his mother, Sandra Cooke, said she was always worried about the job.

“I have spoken to him many, many times and he would always say, ‘It’s a job like any other job,’” Cooke said at Tuesday’s news conference.

“This is what you get. He knew it was never safe, but hey, it was a job. It’s not easy to get a decent job out there that’s going to pay you.”

McMillan was a father to three sons, a partner and a brother.

Cooke said her son’s death has left their family “shattered.”

“He died protecting someone. That’s the person he is,” she said. “He would fight his last fight just to make sure you were okay.”

Cooke locked eyes with one of the young men accused in her son’s death during a court appearance last week.

She said all she felt was sympathy.

“You have to feel sorry for them, or else I’m going to be angry. I may be tempted to pick up a gun and go kill him myself, because it hurts,” she said.

“My grandchildren no longer have a father. So, if I were to be angry, remember: ‘He who angers you controls you.’ I can’t let that fool control me, so I have to let go and let God.”

Anyone with information about the outstanding suspects is being asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.